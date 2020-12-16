Can The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Offer Investors Safety?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) previous close was $22.46 while the outstanding shares total 223.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.61, and a growth ratio of 4.40. WEN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.83% on 12/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.48 before closing at $22.87. Intraday shares traded counted 3.2 million, which was -23.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.59M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.06, with weekly volatility at 2.43% and ATR at 0.59. The WEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.82 and a $24.91 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company The Wendy’s Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WEN, the company has in raw cash 351.65 million on their books with 35.36 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 607.74 million total, with 360.25 million as their total liabilities.

WEN were able to record 160.88 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 47.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 205.76 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, The Wendy’s Company recorded a total of 452.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.18% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 11.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 165.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 286.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 223.91M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WEN attractive?

In related news, Pres Intl & Chf Developmnt Ofc, Pringle Abigail E. sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.99, for a total value of 4,064,184. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Penegor Todd Allan now sold 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,926,973. Also, President & CEO, Penegor Todd Allan sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 22.55 per share, with a total market value of 3,001,913. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kass Dennis M. now holds 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,478. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.30%.

19 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Wendy’s Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.11.