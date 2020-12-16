Can Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) Offer Investors Safety?

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) has a beta of 2.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.95, with weekly volatility at 19.63% and ATR at 1.43. The RVP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.97 and a $14.40 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 17.62% on 12/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.85 before closing at $15.02. Intraday shares traded counted 6.83 million, which was -746.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 806.10K. RVP’s previous close was $12.77 while the outstanding shares total 33.37M.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Retractable Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $543.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RVP, the company has in raw cash 15.72 million on their books with 1.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 46.79 million total, with 14.79 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RVP attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.85, for a total value of 3,007. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J now bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,996. Also, President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.17 per share, with a total market value of 4,085. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,978. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 42.20%.