Something To Watch Before Buying Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.13, with weekly volatility at 6.21% and ATR at 0.20. The SCKT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.76 and a $4.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.74 million, which was 2.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.85M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.83% on 12/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.3798 before closing at $2.66. SCKT’s previous close was $2.40 while the outstanding shares total 6.04M. The firm has a beta of 0.52.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Socket Mobile Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.99 million total, with 5.59 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SCKT attractive?

In related news, EVP of Engineering & CTO, OTT LEONARD L sold 18,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.84, for a total value of 72,906. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DUNLAP DAVID W now sold 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,856. Also, Director, BASS CHARLIE bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 1.63 per share, with a total market value of 512. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BASS CHARLIE now holds 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,982. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.20%.