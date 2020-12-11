Are Investors Unfairly Punishing ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.28% on 12/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.42 before closing at $2.64. Intraday shares traded counted 5.47 million, which was -3161.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 167.57K. CLRO’s previous close was $2.29 while the outstanding shares total 17.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.43, with weekly volatility at 13.04% and ATR at 0.23. The CLRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.48 and a $3.54 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company ClearOne Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLRO, the company has in raw cash 5.58 million on their books with 0.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 23.93 million total, with 8.31 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CLRO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.25, for a total value of 22,500. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,500. Also, 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.49 per share, with a total market value of 12,470. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, BAGLEY EDWARD D now holds 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,639. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 48.90%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ClearOne Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLRO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.05.