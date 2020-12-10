Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell to a low of $106.11 before closing at $115.22. Intraday shares traded counted 5.53 million, which was -29.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.26M. NVAX’s previous close was $120.12 while the outstanding shares total 63.66M. The firm has a beta of 2.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.77, with weekly volatility at 8.14% and ATR at 11.38. The NVAX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.65 and a $189.40 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.08% on 12/09/20.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Novavax Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 671.22 million total, with 239.22 million as their total liabilities.

NVAX were able to record 73.42 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 319.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 86.03 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Novavax Inc. recorded a total of 157.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 98.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 77.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 157.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 350.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.66M with the recently reported earning now reading -3.21 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-3.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 14.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NVAX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NVAX attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Erck Stanley C sold 52,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.65, for a total value of 4,742,667. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Erck Stanley C now sold 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 217. Also, EVP, CBO and CFO, Trizzino John sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 30. The shares were price at an average price of 110.22 per share, with a total market value of 248,002. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Erck Stanley C now holds 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,348,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Novavax Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NVAX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $186.20.