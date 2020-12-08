Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) previous close was $2.35 while the outstanding shares total 99.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.96. ANH’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.09% on 12/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.36 before closing at $2.54. Intraday shares traded counted 8.2 million, which was -1035.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 721.79K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.50, with weekly volatility at 6.38% and ATR at 0.12. The ANH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.79 and a $3.80 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $237.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ANH were able to record 57.83 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 48.79 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 58.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation recorded a total of 12.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -191.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -61.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.13 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 99.11M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.15 cents a share).

Is the stock of ANH attractive?

In related news, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.15, for a total value of 34,725. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Mielle Dominique now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,720. Also, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.25 per share, with a total market value of 35,750. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Davis Robert Craig now holds 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,029. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.