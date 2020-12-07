Should You Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.17% on 12/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $101.07 before closing at $102.28. Intraday shares traded counted 6.83 million, which was 0.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.87M. SBUX’s previous close was $100.11 while the outstanding shares total 1.17B. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 132.14, and a growth ratio of 2.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.56, with weekly volatility at 1.43% and ATR at 1.92. The SBUX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.02 and a $101.00 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Starbucks Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $117.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBUX, the company has in raw cash 4.35 billion on their books with 1.69 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7806400000 million total, with 7346800000 million as their total liabilities.

SBUX were able to record 114.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.66 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.6 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Starbucks Corporation recorded a total of 6.2 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 31.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.98 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.23 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.17B with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBUX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBUX attractive?

In related news, Director, Ramo Joshua Cooper sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 98.28, for a total value of 287,469. As the sale deal closes, the president and ceo, JOHNSON KEVIN R now sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,606,920. Also, Director, TERUEL JAVIER G sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 95.70 per share, with a total market value of 4,476,421. Following this completion of acquisition, the president and ceo, JOHNSON KEVIN R now holds 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,429,120. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

14 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Starbucks Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBUX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $96.08.