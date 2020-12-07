Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has a beta of 1.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.77, with weekly volatility at 4.58% and ATR at 0.91. The BKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.12 and a $25.99 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.71% on 12/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $20.735 before closing at $21.79. Intraday shares traded counted 11.44 million, which was -51.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.57M. BKR’s previous close was $20.42 while the outstanding shares total 676.00M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Baker Hughes Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BKR, the company has in raw cash 4.06 billion on their books with 935.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15208000000 million total, with 10639000000 million as their total liabilities.

BKR were able to record 126.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 812.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 927.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Baker Hughes Company recorded a total of 5.05 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.29 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 757.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 676.00M with the revenue now reading -0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BKR attractive?

In related news, Director, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.91, for a total value of 417,303,809. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President and CEO, Simonelli Lorenzo now bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,006,104. Also, Director, Beattie William G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 17.80 per share, with a total market value of 88,994. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Worrell Brian now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,151. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

22 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Baker Hughes Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.80.