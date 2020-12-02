Analyst’s Sets Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) New Target at $63.24: C is Now On A Buy List

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) previous close was $55.07 while the outstanding shares total 2.08B. The firm has a beta of 1.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.84. C’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.73% on 12/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $55.40 before closing at $55.47. Intraday shares traded counted 23.4 million, which was 13.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 27.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.14, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 1.71. The C stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.00 and a $83.11 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company Citigroup Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $116.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

C were able to record -24.55 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 129.78 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -22.25 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Citigroup Inc. (C)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Citigroup Inc. recorded a total of 13.31 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -44.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.82 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.49 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 2.08B with the revenue now reading 1.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on C sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of C attractive?

In related news, Director, Jacobs Lew W IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 44.09, for a total value of 440,857. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, REINER GARY M now sold 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,829. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.25%.