Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.56, with weekly volatility at 3.51% and ATR at 1.83. The ZION stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.58 and a $52.48 high. Intraday shares traded counted 12.46 million, which was -505.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.20% on 11/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $38.44 before closing at $38.59. ZION’s previous close was $39.46 while the outstanding shares total 163.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.39.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Zions Bancorporation National Association as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ZION were able to record 425.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -129.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 548.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Zions Bancorporation National Association recorded a total of 581.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 555.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 163.61M with the revenue now reading 1.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.86 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZION sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZION attractive?

In related news, Exec VP, Stewart Randy R sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.48, for a total value of 84,807. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, STEPHENS STEVEN DAN now sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 215,788. Also, Executive Vice President, SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 35.77 per share, with a total market value of 556,992. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Abbott James R now holds 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 305,176. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.