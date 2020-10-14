Why To Keep Buying Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) while S&P500 loss -0.65%

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares fell to a low of $0.8216 before closing at $0.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.96 million, which was 21.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.22M. NR’s previous close was $0.84 while the outstanding shares total 89.98M. The firm has a beta of 3.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.47, with weekly volatility at 10.96% and ATR at 0.13. The NR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.65 and a $7.51 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.79% on 10/13/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Newpark Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $79.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NR, the company has in raw cash 42.94 million on their books with 10.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 381199000 million total, with 96144000 million as their total liabilities.

NR were able to record 14.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 25.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Newpark Resources Inc. recorded a total of 101.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -112.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -61.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 112.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -10.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.98M with the revenue now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NR attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President and CFO, Piontek Gregg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.64, for a total value of 24,600. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Piontek Gregg now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,900. Also, Senior Vice President and CFO, Piontek Gregg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.47 per share, with a total market value of 29,400. Following this completion of disposal, the VP, General Counsel, CAO, Earle Edward Chipman now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,293. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.