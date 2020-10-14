Should You Buy Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shares fell to a low of $66.00 before closing at $66.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was 50.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.99M. K’s previous close was $66.31 while the outstanding shares total 343.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.05, and a growth ratio of 11.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.81, with weekly volatility at 1.44% and ATR at 1.26. The K stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.66 and a $72.88 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.77% on 10/13/20.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Kellogg Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kellogg Company (K) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For K, the company has in raw cash 1.05 billion on their books with 1.4 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4492000000 million total, with 5856000000 million as their total liabilities.

K were able to record 753.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 650.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 971.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kellogg Company (K)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kellogg Company recorded a total of 3.46 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.53%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.27 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.2 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 343.00M with the revenue now reading 1.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.93 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on K sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of K attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 66.44, for a total value of 5,536,786. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,214,500. Also, 10% Owner, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 66.61 per share, with a total market value of 5,550,603. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,881,070. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.80%.

9 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kellogg Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the K stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.53.