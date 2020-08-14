Something To Watch Before Buying Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) previous close was $31.78 while the outstanding shares total 104.76M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 0.68, and a growth ratio of 0.04. BHF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.44% on 08/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $30.9901 before closing at $31.64. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 48.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.08M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.14, with weekly volatility at 6.37% and ATR at 1.42. The BHF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.05 and a $48.25 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Brighthouse Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Brighthouse Financial Inc. recorded a total of -922.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 357.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1074.51%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.6 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -2.52 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 104.76M with the revenue now reading -21.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BHF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BHF attractive?

In related news, Director, Wallace William Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.83, for a total value of 114,150. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Shouvlin Patrick J. now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,700. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Spehar Edward A. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.32 per share, with a total market value of 121,624. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer & GC, DeBiase Christine M. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,966. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brighthouse Financial Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BHF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.25.