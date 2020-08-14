Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.11, and a growth ratio of 1.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.56, with weekly volatility at 5.33% and ATR at 1.52. The ESNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.52 and a $55.84 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.09% on 08/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.89 before closing at $35.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was 58.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.78M. ESNT’s previous close was $37.44 while the outstanding shares total 112.42M.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Essent Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ESNT were able to record 344.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.44 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 345.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Essent Group Ltd. recorded a total of 236.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 214.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.82 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 112.42M with the revenue now reading 0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESNT attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO and President, CASALE MARK bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 33.25, for a total value of 1,662,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, GLANVILLE ROBERT now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,580. Also, Director, GLANVILLE ROBERT bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 46.50 per share, with a total market value of 46,500. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR now holds 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 326,058. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essent Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.36.