Is CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Still Worth A Bite?

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.88, with weekly volatility at 4.97% and ATR at 0.38. The CXW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.33 and a $18.53 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.66 million, which was -1.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.63M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 08/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.57 before closing at $8.74. CXW’s previous close was $8.74 while the outstanding shares total 119.34M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.07, and a growth ratio of 1.01.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company CoreCivic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CXW, the company has in raw cash 382.74 million on their books with 37.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 668406000 million total, with 293947000 million as their total liabilities.

CXW were able to record 155.76 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 263.65 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 174.27 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CoreCivic Inc. recorded a total of 472.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 352.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 119.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 119.34M with the revenue now reading 0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CXW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CXW attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources, Churchill David K sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.98, for a total value of 80,214. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Lappin Harley G. now sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,381. Also, Director, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 17.65 per share, with a total market value of 134,157. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.