Are Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.08, with weekly volatility at 3.66% and ATR at 2.96. The PKG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $71.05 and a $114.78 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.18% on 08/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $95.47 before closing at $95.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was -1.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 720.55K. PKG’s previous close was $96.12 while the outstanding shares total 93.90M.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Packaging Corporation of America as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PKG, the company has in raw cash 764.0 million on their books with 64.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2613600000 million total, with 744600000 million as their total liabilities.

PKG were able to record 166.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 84.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 236.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Packaging Corporation of America recorded a total of 1.71 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.34 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 365.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 93.90M with the revenue now reading 1.50 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PKG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PKG attractive?

In related news, Director, LYONS ROBERT C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 96.88, for a total value of 96,875. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, Ridley Bruce A now sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 214,542. Also, SVP, Walton Thomas W.H. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 100.17 per share, with a total market value of 601,041. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Packaging Corporation of America. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PKG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.55.