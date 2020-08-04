Analyst’s Sets Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) New Target at $11.53: IRT is Now On A Buy List

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) previous close was $11.50 while the outstanding shares total 94.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.55, and a growth ratio of 6.91. IRT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.17% on 08/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.82 before closing at $11.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was -62.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 816.21K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.35, with weekly volatility at 3.88% and ATR at 0.41. The IRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.86 and a $16.85 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Independence Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

IRT were able to record -33.35 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.34 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Independence Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 52.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 42.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 94.44M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IRT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IRT attractive?

In related news, Director, Ross Richard H sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.60, for a total value of 51,341. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Ross Richard H now sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 154,560. Also, CFO & Treasurer, Sebra James J bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were price at an average price of 9.16 per share, with a total market value of 24,732. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman & CEO, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 234,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Independence Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IRT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.53.