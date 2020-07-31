Are Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Prospects Worsening?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.06% on 07/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $29.04 before closing at $29.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was 32.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 623.83K. EPC’s previous close was $30.16 while the outstanding shares total 54.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.14, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 1.08. The EPC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.51 and a $38.97 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Edgewell Personal Care Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EPC, the company has in raw cash 308.8 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 989200000 million total, with 486200000 million as their total liabilities.

EPC were able to record 0.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -32.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 17.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Edgewell Personal Care Company recorded a total of 523.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 13.19%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 280.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 243.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.30M with the revenue now reading 0.36 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPC attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, HILL JOHN N bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.18, for a total value of 197,260. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HOOVER R DAVID now bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 181,327. Also, Director, HOOVER R DAVID bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 31.40 per share, with a total market value of 125,590. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Edgewell Personal Care Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.90.