Can Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Offer Investors Safety?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.44% on 07/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.78 before closing at $8.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 63.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 462.55K. ATRO’s previous close was $9.03 while the outstanding shares total 30.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.88, with weekly volatility at 4.75% and ATR at 0.63. The ATRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.99 and a $38.04 high.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company Astronics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $280.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATRO, the company has in raw cash 188.36 million on their books with 0.22 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 494549000 million total, with 120202000 million as their total liabilities.

ATRO were able to record 20.46 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 156.46 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 23.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Astronics Corporation recorded a total of 157.58 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -32.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 121.86 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 35.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.81M with the revenue now reading -2.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATRO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATRO attractive?

In related news, Director, FRISBY JEFFRY D bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 32,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Pres Astronics Test Systems, Mulato James now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,400. Also, Principal Accounting Officer, Hedges Nancy L bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.69 per share, with a total market value of 9,928. Following this completion of disposal, the Pres Astronics Test Systems, Mulato James now holds 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,862. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Astronics Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATRO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.