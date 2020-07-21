CRS Stock: Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Is Still Worth a Bite

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) shares fell to a low of $21.84 before closing at $21.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 46.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 510.01K. CRS’s previous close was $22.60 while the outstanding shares total 48.10M. The firm has a beta of 2.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.32, and a growth ratio of 0.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.64, with weekly volatility at 4.66% and ATR at 1.42. The CRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.60 and a $56.33 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.19% on 07/20/20.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Carpenter Technology Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CRS, the company has in raw cash 93.0 million on their books with 170.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1377100000 million total, with 516000000 million as their total liabilities.

CRS were able to record -49.1 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 66.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 94.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Carpenter Technology Corporation recorded a total of 585.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 475.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 109.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 48.10M with the revenue now reading 0.82 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.77 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRS attractive?

In related news, Director, LIGOCKI KATHLEEN bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.06, for a total value of 179,025. As the purchase deal closes, the VP and Chief Financial Officer, LAIN TIMOTHY now bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,085. Also, President and CEO, Thene Tony R bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.72 per share, with a total market value of 97,460. Following this completion of disposal, the VP – Chief Commercial Officer, Malloy Brian J now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,980. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carpenter Technology Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.00.