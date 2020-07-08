OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares fell to a low of $12.67 before closing at $12.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 36.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.45K. OFG’s previous close was $13.20 while the outstanding shares total 51.71M. The firm has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.73, and a growth ratio of 3.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.19, with weekly volatility at 5.10% and ATR at 0.77. The OFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.63 and a $24.44 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.33% on 07/07/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company OFG Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $654.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

OFG were able to record 15.32 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 473.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 19.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for OFG Bancorp (OFG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OFG Bancorp recorded a total of 123.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 26.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 18.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 105.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.71M with the revenue now reading 0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.45 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OFG attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.36, for a total value of 72,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, PEREZ EDWIN now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 145,000. Also, Director, PEREZ EDWIN bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.57 per share, with a total market value of 143,500. Following this completion of disposal, the SEVP & COO, Kumar Ganesh now holds 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,456. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OFG Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.83.