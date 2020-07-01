Is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Worth A Bite? PFLT 200 SMA stands at -16.13%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.12% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.33 before closing at $8.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 60.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 310.61K. PFLT’s previous close was $8.41 while the outstanding shares total 38.77M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 420.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.55, with weekly volatility at 3.47% and ATR at 0.42. The PFLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.34 and a $12.67 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $325.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. recorded a total of 26.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.77M with the revenue now reading -0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFLT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFLT attractive?

In related news, Director, KATZ SAMUEL L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.83, for a total value of 132,450. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Bernstein Adam K now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,760. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Efrat Aviv bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.90 per share, with a total market value of 70,406. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Efrat Aviv now holds 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 125,617. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.56%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.06.