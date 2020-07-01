CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares fell to a low of $16.33 before closing at $16.66. Intraday shares traded counted 86621.0, which was 21.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.48K. CAI’s previous close was $16.86 while the outstanding shares total 17.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.13, and a growth ratio of 1.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.31, with weekly volatility at 5.16% and ATR at 1.14. The CAI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.13 and a $29.57 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.19% on 06/30/20.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company CAI International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $303.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CAI, the company has in raw cash 108.74 million on their books with 216.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 280288000 million total, with 262701000 million as their total liabilities.

CAI were able to record 32.31 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 61.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 60.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CAI International Inc. (CAI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CAI International Inc. recorded a total of 105.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 12.13%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAI attractive?

In related news, Senior VP, Global Marketing, HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES sold 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.70, for a total value of 334,384. As the sale deal closes, the Senior VP, Global Marketing, HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,185,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CAI International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.00.