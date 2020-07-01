Analyst’s Sets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) New Target at $19.00: UVE is Now On A Buy List

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.78, with weekly volatility at 4.15% and ATR at 0.77. The UVE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.20 and a $30.65 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.42% on 06/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.21 before closing at $17.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 6.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 212.07K. UVE’s previous close was $17.33 while the outstanding shares total 32.59M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $590.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

UVE were able to record 40.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.64 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 235.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.75%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 207.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27.58 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 32.59M with the revenue now reading 0.62 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UVE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UVE attractive?

In related news, CIO & CAO, Campos Kimberly D bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.49, for a total value of 1,849. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, DOWNES SEAN P now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,736. Also, Director, DOWNES SEAN P bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.24 per share, with a total market value of 21,243. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, DOWNES SEAN P now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,159. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.60%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UVE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.00.