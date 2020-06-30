Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) move up 10.40% this morning: TYME Price Rally Looks Real

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) previous close was $1.25 while the outstanding shares total 122.25M. The firm has a beta of 0.98. TYME’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.40% on 06/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.25 before closing at $1.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was -8.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 386.97K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.08, with weekly volatility at 9.69% and ATR at 0.13. The TYME stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.86 and a $2.04 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Tyme Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $186.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TYME, the company has in raw cash 26.7 million on their books with 55000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28079000 million total, with 5582000 million as their total liabilities.

TYME were able to record -19.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -19.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Tyme Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 6.79 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -46.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -6.79 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 122.25M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TYME sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TYME attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.36, for a total value of 27,206. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Demurjian Michael now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,006. Also, 10% Owner, Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 1.53 per share, with a total market value of 30,646. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Demurjian Michael now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,038. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.30%.