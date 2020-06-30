DCOM Stock: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Is Still Worth a Bite

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.43, and a growth ratio of 11.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.32, with weekly volatility at 5.48% and ATR at 0.87. The DCOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.43 and a $22.50 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.43% on 06/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.54 before closing at $13.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was -10.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 224.68K. DCOM’s previous close was $12.60 while the outstanding shares total 34.53M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Dime Community Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $458.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DCOM were able to record 19.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 90.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 20.47 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. recorded a total of 58.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 18.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 40.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.53M with the revenue now reading 0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DCOM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DCOM attractive?

In related news, Director, DEVINE MICHAEL P bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.00, for a total value of 500,000. As the purchase deal closes, the PRESIDENT AND CEO, MAHON KENNETH J now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 250,000. Also, SEVP – Chief Banking Officer, Lubow Stuart H bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.00 per share, with a total market value of 200,000. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Reddy Avinash now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.10%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dime Community Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DCOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.50.