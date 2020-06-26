Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.29, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 0.63. The HTLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.65 and a $22.71 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 34.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 368.19K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.54% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.79 before closing at $20.12. HTLD’s previous close was $20.23 while the outstanding shares total 81.87M. The firm has a beta of 0.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.95.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Heartland Express Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 149260000 million total, with 71719000 million as their total liabilities.

HTLD were able to record -2.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -13.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 40.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Heartland Express Inc. recorded a total of 166.32 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 104.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 61.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 81.87M with the revenue now reading 0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTLD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTLD attractive?

In related news, Director, Sullivan Michael John bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.47, for a total value of 18,468. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Neville Brenda S now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,800. Also, Director, Sullivan Michael John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.39 per share, with a total market value of 38,780. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Gordon Larry J. now holds 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 994,364.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heartland Express Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.63.