GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares fell to a low of $10.0101 before closing at $10.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was -55.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 289.77K. GPRK’s previous close was $9.98 while the outstanding shares total 59.13M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.66, with weekly volatility at 4.55% and ATR at 0.71. The GPRK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.44 and a $22.53 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.61% on 06/23/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company GeoPark Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $639.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GPRK, the company has in raw cash 165.55 million on their books with 12.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 309272000 million total, with 220388000 million as their total liabilities.

GPRK were able to record 4.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.37 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 38.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, GeoPark Limited recorded a total of 133.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 168.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -35.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.13M with the revenue now reading -1.48 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GPRK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GPRK attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 48.01%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GeoPark Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GPRK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.56.