Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) moved down -51.66% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) previous close was $138.20 while the outstanding shares total 29.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 51.53, and a growth ratio of 3.96. CCMP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.93% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $135.37 before closing at $136.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 29.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 262.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.17, with weekly volatility at 3.65% and ATR at 7.17. The CCMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.26 and a $169.13 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Cabot Microelectronics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCMP, the company has in raw cash 340.7 million on their books with 10.65 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 676301000 million total, with 328842000 million as their total liabilities.

CCMP were able to record 53.15 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 152.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 112.34 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation recorded a total of 284.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 163.09 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 121.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.29M with the revenue now reading 1.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.64 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCMP attractive?

In related news, Director, KLEIN BARBARA A sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 138.03, for a total value of 845,561. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Marketing, Woodland Daniel D. now sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 334,648. Also, Director, HILL RICHARD sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 166.95 per share, with a total market value of 857,303. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Sec & General Counsel, ECKSTEIN BERNSTEIN H CAROL now holds 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,297,134. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $142.25.