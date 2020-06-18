Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) moved up 4.91% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.15% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.06 before closing at $11.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 35.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 155.77K. AOSL’s previous close was $11.58 while the outstanding shares total 24.89M. The firm has a beta of 2.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.46, with weekly volatility at 6.16% and ATR at 0.70. The AOSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.82 and a $14.50 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $274.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AOSL, the company has in raw cash 112.55 million on their books with 3.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 291931000 million total, with 190834000 million as their total liabilities.

AOSL were able to record -27.18 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -9.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 22.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited recorded a total of 106.85 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 84.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.46 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.89M with the revenue now reading -0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AOSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AOSL attractive?

In related news, Senior VP of Global Sales, Xue Bing sold 10,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.50, for a total value of 139,594. As the sale deal closes, the Senior VP of Global Sales, Xue Bing now sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 116,388. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.30%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AOSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.25.