Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares fell to a low of $43.32 before closing at $45.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 33.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 153.79K. LKFN’s previous close was $43.27 while the outstanding shares total 25.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.03, and a growth ratio of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.25, with weekly volatility at 5.54% and ATR at 2.16. The LKFN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.49 and a $50.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.00% on 06/16/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Lakeland Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LKFN were able to record 17.38 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 33.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 19.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lakeland Financial Corporation recorded a total of 50.44 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 38.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.62M with the revenue now reading 0.68 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.57 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LKFN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LKFN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Ottinger Eric H sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.50, for a total value of 92,183. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & CFO, O’Neill Lisa M now sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,600. Also, Director, WELCH M SCOTT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 35.92 per share, with a total market value of 359,211. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Pruitt Kristin now holds 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lakeland Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LKFN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.33.