Is There A Value in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) And Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennantPark Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on May 03, 2019, to Neutral the PNNT stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PNNT is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that PNNT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.62.

The shares of the company added by 9.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.5358 while ending the day at $3.80. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a 0.84% incline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. PNNT had ended its last session trading at $3.46. PNNT 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $6.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PennantPark Investment Corporation generated 25.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. PennantPark Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.92% to reach $31.06/share. It started the day trading at $39.65 and traded between $37.68 and $39.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTR’s 50-day SMA is 32.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.04. The stock has a high of $75.40 for the year while the low is $13.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.93%, as 14.10M PNNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of Ventas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,555,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,553,912 shares of VTR, with a total valuation of $1,627,059,224. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $941,723,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ventas Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,059,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 116,884 shares of Ventas Inc. which are valued at $875,827,708. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. increased its Ventas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 461,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,660,063 shares and is now valued at $652,169,202. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ventas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.