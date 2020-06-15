Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR), Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.91% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 9.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.23 while ending the day at $34.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a 35.75% incline from the average session volume which is 3.46 million shares. FOUR had ended its last session trading at $31.75. FOUR 52-week low price stands at $30.00 while its 52-week high price is $37.33.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $152. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $131.13/share. It started the day trading at $141.41 and traded between $134.34 and $141.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOB’s 50-day SMA is 119.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.17. The stock has a high of $152.59 for the year while the low is $70.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.50%, as 1.97M FOUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.92% of Globant S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 97.08, while the P/B ratio is 11.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 470.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… bought more GLOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… purchasing 970,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,959,167 shares of GLOB, with a total valuation of $414,904,805. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLOB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $355,571,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its Globant S.A. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,404,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,808 shares of Globant S.A. which are valued at $196,893,398. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Globant S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 808,498 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,311,924 shares and is now valued at $183,944,864. Following these latest developments, around 3.31% of Globant S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.