Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)?

The shares of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Designer Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Neutral the DBI stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Wells Fargo was of a view that DBI is Overweight in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that DBI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.50 while ending the day at $6.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 28.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. DBI had ended its last session trading at $7.91. Designer Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $443.06 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.86. Designer Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DBI 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $19.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Designer Brands Inc. generated 86.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 960.0%. Designer Brands Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Aegis Capital published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Needham also rated SCOR as Reiterated on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SCOR could surge by 41.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.82% to reach $5.30/share. It started the day trading at $3.685 and traded between $3.08 and $3.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCOR’s 50-day SMA is 2.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.26. The stock has a high of $8.68 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.04%, as 3.67M DBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.60% of comScore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 524.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more SCOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -1,832,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,037,465 shares of SCOR, with a total valuation of $22,731,056. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC meanwhile bought more SCOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,154,812 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its comScore Inc. shares by 31.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,050,000 shares of comScore Inc. which are valued at $16,566,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its comScore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,154,074 shares and is now valued at $11,875,089. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of comScore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.