Is There A Value in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) And Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

The shares of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MAG Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2017, to Buy the MAG stock while also putting a $20.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2017. ROTH Capital was of a view that MAG is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 238.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.94.

The shares of the company added by 5.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.09 while ending the day at $13.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.7 million shares were traded which represents a 19.02% incline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. MAG had ended its last session trading at $12.36. MAG Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 104.90 MAG 52-week low price stands at $3.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MAG Silver Corp. generated 70.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%. MAG Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on June 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.01% to reach $6.95/share. It started the day trading at $6.49 and traded between $5.14 and $5.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUP’s 50-day SMA is 2.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.62. The stock has a high of $20.97 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.93%, as 9.45M MAG shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 175.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TUP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -263,965 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,898,157 shares of TUP, with a total valuation of $22,281,047. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,200,802 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by 12.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,772,639 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 202,480 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation which are valued at $5,725,624. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Managem… increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 411,134 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,443,032 shares and is now valued at $4,660,993. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.