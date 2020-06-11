Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW), Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 475.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.42.

The shares of the company added by 114.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.77 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 125.79 million shares were traded which represents a -8399.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. DPW had ended its last session trading at $1.42. DPW Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DPW 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $15.16.

The DPW Holdings Inc. generated 0.49 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stephens also rated DENN as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that DENN could surge by 1.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.15% to reach $12.57/share. It started the day trading at $13.48 and traded between $12.16 and $12.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DENN’s 50-day SMA is 10.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.20. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.15%, as 2.49M DPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.36% of Denny’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more DENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -194,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,934,397 shares of DENN, with a total valuation of $64,358,535. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more DENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,350,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Denny’s Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,760,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -123,562 shares of Denny’s Corporation which are valued at $40,785,258. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Denny’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 106,965 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,803,624 shares and is now valued at $30,405,302. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Denny’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.