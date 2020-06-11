Analysts Turn Mixed On Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT), Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.38.

The shares of the company added by 4.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -623.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. FTFT had ended its last session trading at $1.05. FTFT 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $1.55.

The Future FinTech Group Inc. generated 0.54 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated NINE as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $1.25 suggesting that NINE could down by -208.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.44% to reach $1.02/share. It started the day trading at $3.82 and traded between $2.50 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NINE’s 50-day SMA is 1.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.40. The stock has a high of $18.48 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.72%, as 1.09M FTFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 526.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 57.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 194.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,086,884 shares of NINE, with a total valuation of $18,446,375. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more NINE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,806,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,035,243 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,673 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. which are valued at $4,131,543. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800,231 shares and is now valued at $3,654,469. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.