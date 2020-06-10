Mixed Analyst Attention: Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.725 while ending the day at $0.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -16.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. CTRM had ended its last session trading at $0.83. CTRM 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $5.28.

The Castor Maritime Inc. generated 12.92 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $1.14 and traded between $1.025 and $1.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COCP’s 50-day SMA is 0.9047 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9921. The stock has a high of $2.95 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 287354.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.53%, as 435,428 CTRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 108.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more COCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 782.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 3,069,333 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,461,539 shares of COCP, with a total valuation of $3,264,231. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more COCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,436,588 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSP Advisory BV increased its Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,356,196 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,706 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which are valued at $1,278,893. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 500,480 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 857,208 shares and is now valued at $808,347. Following these latest developments, around 38.38% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.