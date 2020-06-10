Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)?

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the PRTY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $2.50. Goldman was of a view that PRTY is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 707.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $2.10. During the trading session, a total of 13.21 million shares were traded which represents a -31.27% decline from the average session volume which is 10.06 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $2.37. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $7.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.04%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.26% to reach $4.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.76 and $3.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLXE's 50-day SMA is 1.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.01. The stock has a high of $21.64 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.76%, as 4.59M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.23% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 88.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 161.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KLXE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,110,979 shares of KLXE, with a total valuation of $4,044,273. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… meanwhile bought more KLXE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,584,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares by 2.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,279,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,153 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,663,451. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,344 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,198,735 shares and is now valued at $1,558,356. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.