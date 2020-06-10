Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)?

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 275.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.54 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 4.56 million shares were traded which represents a -136.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $4.42. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Evercore ISI also rated CRSP as Downgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $52 suggesting that CRSP could surge by 15.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.51% to reach $75.19/share. It started the day trading at $63.75 and traded between $58.26 and $63.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRSP’s 50-day SMA is 54.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.75. The stock has a high of $74.00 for the year while the low is $32.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.06%, as 3.89M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.36% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 83.90, while the P/B ratio is 4.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 934.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CRSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 44.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,328,997 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,285,632 shares of CRSP, with a total valuation of $210,853,094. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CRSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,313,817 worth of shares.

Similarly, Federated Global Investment Manag… decreased its CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares by 14.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,078,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -183,700 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG which are valued at $53,037,600. In the same vein, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,027,325 shares and is now valued at $50,544,390. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.