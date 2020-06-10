Is A Downturn Overdue? Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX), Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)?

The shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $68 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pyxus International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Outperform the PYX stock while also putting a $71 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.20 while ending the day at $4.31. During the trading session, a total of 0.8 million shares were traded which represents a -23.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. PYX had ended its last session trading at $5.09. Pyxus International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PYX 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $18.87.

The Pyxus International Inc. generated 74.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Even though the stock has been trading at $112.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.28% to reach $108.43/share. It started the day trading at $121.1361 and traded between $112.48 and $118.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAND’s 50-day SMA is 92.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.13. The stock has a high of $119.98 for the year while the low is $42.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.32%, as 2.91M PYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.28% of Bandwidth Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 445.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 87.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 119.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more BAND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 30,920 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,876,538 shares of BAND, with a total valuation of $153,050,439. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more BAND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,363,142 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Bandwidth Inc. shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,232,911 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,847 shares of Bandwidth Inc. which are valued at $100,556,221. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Bandwidth Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 353,659 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,053,204 shares and is now valued at $85,899,318. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Bandwidth Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.