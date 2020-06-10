2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

The shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Well Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the USWS stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on June 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that USWS is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that USWS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.71 while ending the day at $0.79. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -70.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. USWS had ended its last session trading at $0.96. USWS 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $7.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Well Services Inc. generated 9.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.83%. U.S. Well Services Inc. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $12.32 and traded between $8.01 and $10.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENT’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.33. The stock has a high of $24.00 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 126019.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.32%, as 120,575 USWS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 252.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 373.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 72.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,161,262 shares of ENT, with a total valuation of $3,239,921. Frontier Capital Management Co. L… meanwhile bought more ENT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $526,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 127,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $355,558. In the same vein, Emancipation Management LLC increased its Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,428 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 66,836 shares and is now valued at $186,472. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.