Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN), Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

The shares of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precigen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.68.

The shares of the company added by 15.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.27 while ending the day at $3.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.33 million shares were traded which represents a -140.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. PGEN had ended its last session trading at $3.21. Precigen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PGEN 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.77.

The Precigen Inc. generated 37.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Precigen Inc. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.01% to reach $9.89/share. It started the day trading at $11.2899 and traded between $10.08 and $11.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWIR’s 50-day SMA is 8.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.11. The stock has a high of $13.09 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.94%, as 1.62M PGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 64.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Trigran Investments, Inc. bought more SWIR shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Trigran Investments, Inc. purchasing 783,629 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,949,082 shares of SWIR, with a total valuation of $46,422,389.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sierra Wireless Inc. shares by 10.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,451,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 135,900 shares of Sierra Wireless Inc. which are valued at $13,618,822. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Sierra Wireless Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 351,048 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,378,851 shares and is now valued at $12,933,622. Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of Sierra Wireless Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.