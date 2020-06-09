Mixed Analyst Attention: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

The shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Laidlaw advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Buy the EYPT stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.00.

The shares of the company added by 16.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.815 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -225.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.56 million shares. EYPT had ended its last session trading at $0.82. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 EYPT 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $2.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 26.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is now rated as Neutral. Sidoti also rated LIND as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that LIND could down by -42.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.10% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.36 and traded between $10.4479 and $11.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIND’s 50-day SMA is 6.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.03. The stock has a high of $19.29 for the year while the low is $3.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.17%, as 1.07M EYPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 630.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more LIND shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,923,247 shares of LIND, with a total valuation of $32,887,290. Select Equity Group LP meanwhile bought more LIND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,352,874 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,625,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 648 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $10,859,729. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,423,204 shares and is now valued at $9,507,003. Following these latest developments, around 26.60% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.