Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Market Perform the KSS stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that KSS is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Jefferies thinks that KSS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.99.

The shares of the company added by 11.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.36 while ending the day at $26.58. During the trading session, a total of 17.96 million shares were traded which represents a -61.93% decline from the average session volume which is 11.09 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $23.84. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KSS 52-week low price stands at $10.89 while its 52-week high price is $59.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 723.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.44%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is now rated as Overweight. UBS also rated WES as Downgrade on May 04, 2020, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that WES could down by -17.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.46% to reach $9.54/share. It started the day trading at $11.38 and traded between $10.10 and $11.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WES’s 50-day SMA is 6.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.97. The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.66%, as 9.00M KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more WES shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 1,932,073 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,085,702 shares of WES, with a total valuation of $226,423,893. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… meanwhile bought more WES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,594,122 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by 31.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,173,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,130,637 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $149,061,788. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,830,256 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,048,918 shares and is now valued at $87,224,608. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Western Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.