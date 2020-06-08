Mixed Analyst Attention: Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

The shares of Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 21, 2015. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.25 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Cord Blood Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 26, 2015, to Neutral the CO stock while also putting a $6.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2014. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on February 25, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Aegis Capital was of a view that CO is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2012. Brean Murray thinks that CO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 01, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.14.

The shares of the company added by 11.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.58 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -463.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.14 million shares. CO had ended its last session trading at $2.60. Global Cord Blood Corporation currently has a market cap of $316.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 0.33. Global Cord Blood Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 CO 52-week low price stands at $2.54 while its 52-week high price is $6.98.

The Global Cord Blood Corporation generated 773.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -233.33%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.82% to reach $22.53/share. It started the day trading at $23.47 and traded between $21.25 and $23.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DK’s 50-day SMA is 18.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.23. The stock has a high of $44.08 for the year while the low is $7.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.67%, as 8.92M CO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.44% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.69% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,718,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,545,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,465 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. which are valued at $129,478,085. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 495,561 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,513,465 shares and is now valued at $128,739,408. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.