Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.20, and a growth ratio of 7.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.54, with weekly volatility at 2.04% and ATR at 1.94. The PAYX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.87 and a $90.54 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.80% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $73.36 before closing at $74.19. Intraday shares traded counted 1.97 million, which was 39.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.26M. PAYX’s previous close was $74.79 while the outstanding shares total 358.50M.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Paychex Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAYX, the company has in raw cash 839.3 million on their books with 51.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6389400000 million total, with 5389700000 million as their total liabilities.

PAYX were able to record 960.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.14 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.05 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Paychex Inc. recorded a total of 1.14 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 13.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 340.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 802.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 358.50M with the revenue now reading 0.99 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAYX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAYX attractive?

In related news, Director, BONADIO TOM bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 60.59, for a total value of 99,974. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, TUCCI JOSEPH M now sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,820. Also, Vice President, Zaucha Laurie L. sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 89.72 per share, with a total market value of 1,756,628. Following this completion of disposal, the Sr. VP of Sales, Bottini Mark Anthony now holds 68,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,028,707. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.50%.

2 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Paychex Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAYX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.67.