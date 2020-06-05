Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)?

The shares of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sandler O’Neill in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Sandler O’Neill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2017. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TBBK is Neutral in its latest report on November 30, 2016. Raymond James thinks that TBBK is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.10.

The shares of the company added by 8.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.69 while ending the day at $9.70. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -15.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. TBBK had ended its last session trading at $8.96. The Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $524.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 1.58. TBBK 52-week low price stands at $3.36 while its 52-week high price is $13.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.7%. The Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Alliance Global Partners also rated SVM as Downgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $4.35 suggesting that SVM could down by -38.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.48% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $5.12 and traded between $4.58 and $4.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 3.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.30. The stock has a high of $5.93 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.75%, as 4.55M TBBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.94, while the P/B ratio is 2.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.43% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.