Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)?

The shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $12 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Edge Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Odeon advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Buy the UE stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Compass Point was of a view that UE is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that UE is worth In-line rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.24.

The shares of the company added by 9.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.76 while ending the day at $11.59. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a 55.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. UE had ended its last session trading at $10.61. Urban Edge Properties currently has a market cap of $1.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.91, with a beta of 1.51. UE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $21.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.14%. Urban Edge Properties has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Citigroup also rated VSLR as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that VSLR could surge by 19.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.96% to reach $11.42/share. It started the day trading at $9.32 and traded between $8.555 and $9.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSLR’s 50-day SMA is 5.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.40. The stock has a high of $12.99 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.38%, as 17.14M UE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.50% of Vivint Solar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more VSLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 819,166 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,603,833 shares of VSLR, with a total valuation of $79,908,301. Excellence Investments Ltd. meanwhile bought more VSLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,585,882 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by 29.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,400,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 774,982 shares of Vivint Solar Inc. which are valued at $21,560,622. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 210,697 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,393,468 shares and is now valued at $21,514,587. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Vivint Solar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.