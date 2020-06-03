SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has a beta of 1.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.95,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.40, with weekly volatility at 6.20% and ATR at 3.27. The SLG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.16 and a $96.39 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.08% on 06/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $41.66 before closing at $47.19. Intraday shares traded counted 1.46 million, which was 21.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.87M. SLG’s previous close was $44.07 while the outstanding shares total 77.86M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company SL Green Realty Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SLG were able to record -146.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 379.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 42.03 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SL Green Realty Corp. recorded a total of 314.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 209.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 104.79 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 77.86M with the revenue now reading 1.63 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLG attractive?

In related news, Director, BURTON EDWIN T III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 81.00, for a total value of 567,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SL Green Realty Corp.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.60.